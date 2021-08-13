You don’t have to go far to find somebody, typically an older white person, who grumbles under his or her breath that America is going down the tubes because minorities have more numbers and influence than they used to.
Fresh information from the Census Bureau says there indeed are more minorities today. But what’s absolutely fascinating about the report is that the number of people who identify as white dropped in 2020 — for the first time ever.
The Washington Post reported that America’s white population was 223.6 million in 2010 but fell to 204.3 million in 2020. That is a decline of 8%.
The 2020 census also shows that the white population in America fell below 60% for the first time, at 57.8%. This is in line with predictions that in a few decades, the United States will have no single race with a majority of the population.
Three significant factors appear to be in play. One is that 33.8 million people identified themselves in 2020 as multi-racial. That’s a huge jump from just 9 million who said that in the 2010 census.
Deaths caused by the opioid epidemic over the past decade also is a factor. But the most significant — and reversible — element is the fact that white people are having fewer children.
The Post quoted a demographer, who studies population trends, as saying that birth rates among Millennials, born between 1981 and 1996, have been far lower than anyone expected since the Great Recession.
Well, that recession was more than a decade ago. It certainly had a long impact on the national economy, and it has been followed by the Covid-19 pandemic that is forcing even more change and hard times upon Americans.
But the obvious solution for anybody who feels outnumbered is simple: Start having babies.
What about the effect of abortions?
