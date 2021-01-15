Donald Trump’s incitement of the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was an impeachable offense. There is no reasonable doubt about that.
If orchestrating an insurrection against your own government, in an attempt to overturn the results of an election and stay in power, does not forfeit a president’s right to remain in office, nothing does.
The House of Representatives’ decision, though, to deliver to Trump the punishment he deserves comes with risk. At least in the short term, it will further divide the country and distract the incoming administration of Joe Biden, and potentially truncate the new president’s traditional honeymoon with Congress.
Critics of the impeachment will also say it was a rushed affair, depriving the president of due process and setting a precedent for future hasty impeachments.
There is some merit to that argument, but the speedy timetable was the result of two factors. First, time is running out on Trump’s term; and second, the magnitude of the offense and the evidence against him were both so overwhelming that there was no need to prolong the process.
His own words, both on Twitter and at rallies he held, including in Washington on the day of the insurrection, implicated him as a prime instigator of what followed. He spent months claiming he was cheated out of victory and ginning up his supporters to fight to keep him in office. Which is exactly what happened.
The breakdown of the House vote to impeach Trump, the only president to ever suffer this disgrace twice, reflects how his flawed character and his actions had become unbearable. In the four previous impeachment votes in American history, including Trump’s own in 2019, the party of the president has almost universally opposed it. On Wednesday, 10 members of Trump’s Republican Party, including its third highest-ranking member, voted for his ouster, even with the clock running out on his term.
It didn’t need to come to this. Vice President Mike Pence could have headed off Trump’s impeachment by invoking the 25th Amendment and persuading the president’s remaining Cabinet members to join him in getting Trump removed from office. The president unleashed a mob not only against Congress but against his vice president, who was in the Capitol.
Rather than act with the bravery for which this moment called, Pence balked, afraid of the ramifications for his future presidential ambitions. He conveniently forgot that his refusal to recognize Biden’s lawful election until the 11th hour helped stoke the delusions of Trump’s supporters — delusions that Pence’s boss then manipulated into the violent upheaval that erupted.
Trump’s trial in the Senate will occur after he leaves office. Even a moot conviction would have merit, however. It would send a warning to future presidents that there are certain lines that can never be crossed. The peaceful transfer of power is one of them.
