A ceremony in Virginia on Tuesday marked the 400th anniversary of the origin of American democracy: the first meeting of the colony’s House of Burgesses.
That session, held on July 30, 1619, turned out to plant the first seeds of American democracy. It is therefore a date well worthy of commemoration.
President Trump was on hand near Jamestown to praise the “righteous cause” of self-government. While the president was speaking, a Democratic state lawmaker stood and briefly interrupted him.
It was ill mannered, but Americans cherish their right to dissent. The lawmaker was escorted away without incident, providing a good example of democracy in action.
