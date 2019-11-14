What a shame that Jermaine Whitehead, a talented athlete dating back to his high school years in Leflore County, can’t control his temper.
It got him benched at Auburn University. It’s now got him cut from two NFL teams, the latest being the Cleveland Browns.
The Browns released their starting safety after he went into a threatening and profane rant on social media following his poor game last Sunday against Denver.
Athletes on losing teams get frustrated, but in the NFL they are paid well enough to channel their aggression in the proper direction — against their opponents, not against fans or reporters.
Whitehead was playing with an injured hand. He has since apologized, and hopefully another team will give him a third chance. But if he doesn’t learn to manage his anger, the league consensus will soon be, if it’s not already, that he’s not worth the trouble.
