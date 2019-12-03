In plenty of larger cities, alternative transportation methods, such as the online rental of a bicycle, are common. Vicksburg is about to try out something along these lines, discussing a pilot program with a Texas company that would make scooters available in the city’s downtown area.
With the encouragement of Mayor George Flaggs, Vicksburg aldermen agreed to discuss the idea with Blue Duck Express, a company that specializes in providing scooters for use in smaller towns.
The mayor said the use of the scooters will be restricted. Riders can’t use them on downtown sidewalks, for example, and they will only be available at certain times during the day. They will pay for the service by downloading an app for their cell phone.
The initial reaction may be skeptical. After all, small towns are small because there aren’t enough people to attract services that residents of more populated areas have. But Vicksburg deserves credit for being willing to experiment. As your parents said, you never know till you try.
