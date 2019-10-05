President Trump’s head-in-the-sand attitude notwithstanding, a growing number of Americans is accepting that climate change is real. How much, though, they are willing to do about it is questionable, as a recent poll by The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows.
When asked what they are doing to conserve energy and reduce greenhouse emissions that are warming the planet, the large majority of people say only those things that positively and immediately benefit their pocketbook — such as turning off lights in the house and adjusting their thermostats to use less air conditioning in the summer and less heat in the winter.
“But actions that would involve significant lifestyle choices such as diet or transportation are a tougher sell,” the AP story about the poll said.
Only 14% of respondents said they frequently plant trees, which absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Just 18% are willing to cut back on meat, whose production contributes disproportionately to global warming. And only about 20% regularly forego using their personal automobiles to get somewhere.
