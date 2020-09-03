Gov. Tate Reeves said this week that he has no plans to pardon a woman who is serving a life prison sentence as a habitual offender after being caught with marijuana at a traffic stop.
The governor said he had heard of Tameka Drummer’s case but was unaware of the details of her prior convictions. At any rate, he is not considering a pardon for her or anyone else.
That’s understandable, as Reeves has had plenty of pressing issues on his plate ever since taking office eight months ago.
But the governor does not have to pardon anybody who’s in prison. All he has to do next year is work with the Legislature to come up with a policy for fair treatment of habitual offenders.
The Legislature was close to passing a bill on that this year, but the House and Senate were unable to work out a compromise over different versions approved by the two chambers.
Drummer’s case is a textbook example of how Mississippi’s habitual-offender laws can be too punitive, costing the state money it does not have without providing an appropriate benefit.
Drummer certainly is no angel. The Jackson Clarion Ledger reported that she was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 1992 and aggravated assault in 1998 — two violent crimes. Her third crime was the marijuana possession charge in 2007. Under the law, that made her a habitual offender, and she received her life sentence in 2008.
There are at least two issues for Reeves and the Legislature to consider if they choose.
One is whether the habitual-offender laws should have an expiration date. Put another way, three crimes within a few years is cause for a lengthy prison term. Under current law, the three crimes could be decades apart, but the time between them doesn’t matter. Maybe it should.
Lawmakers also could specify that life sentences require three violent crimes. In spite of Drummer’s two prior convictions, it does not seem right to use a marijuana charge to lock her up permanently. If it costs $15,000 a year to hold her, and she lives another 20 years, is the state’s $300,000 expense worth it? Multiply that by just a few more people with a case history like Drummer’s and it becomes a sizable expense.
Elected officials often fear that showing any leniency toward prisoners will get them tagged as being soft on crime. The proper response is that Mississippi cannot afford the continually rising cost of its corrections system.
The state already has one of America’s highest incarceration rates and the prison system is under investigation by the Justice Department. Most likely, the feds will demand more corrections spending, and one way to control that is to make sure that people who are behind bars truly deserve to be there.
Another proper response is that Mississippi needs to be fair about its prison penalties. Anybody who commits three violent crimes within a certain time period runs the risk of forfeiting their freedom. That is fair.
Non-violent crimes, however, are a different story. Punish the offenders, of course, but don’t lock them up and throw away the key. Hopefully the Legislature will address this in 2021.
