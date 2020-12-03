The pandemic has taken some of the joy out of the upcoming holiday season. It could be much worse for many Americans if Congress does not work out its differences over another coronavirus relief package.
It is estimated that 12 million people will lose their unemployment benefits when two emergency programs created by Congress earlier this year expire on Dec. 26.
The nation’s economy has bounced back more than halfway from the deep plunge it took in the spring, but hiring is still far short of its pre-pandemic levels.
There is hope on the horizon from vaccinations that are moving rapidly toward deployment. In the meantime, though, the government is going to have to compromise and provide a bigger safety net for those who lose their livelihood through no fault of their own.
