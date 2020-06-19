The term “defunding the police” is making the rounds after the police brutality demonstrations around the globe. Obviously, police conduct is a serious underlying social problem.
Defunding the police is not a viable option. Without police, criminal activity will escalate. Such proposals undermine practical reforms.
Greater transparency, however, would be an excellent step in the right direction. Police unions have long protected their own by keeping records secret. This needs to stop. Officers should receive ratings on their actions, and this should affect their pay. Body cameras should be required and their videos freely accessible to the public.
Like any profession, law enforcement has some bad characters. But because of its nature, bad police officers can cause deadly damage. Greater transparency could help quickly weed out any rogue officers.
