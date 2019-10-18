It’s been a rough few weeks for President Trump. His weapons-for-dirt efforts in Ukraine resulted in the opening of an impeachment inquiry, and his abandonment of the Kurds — they may not have won World War II, but they did beat back the ISIS terrorists in the Middle East — prompted a rare bipartisan vote in the House to condemn the decision.
Some good news for the president arrived on Thursday, reported by his favorite whipping boys at The Washington Post: Economic forecasters are predicting that the president will win a second term in 2020 — if the economy doesn’t badly stumble.
True enough, that is a pretty big caveat. It’s like saying the New Orleans Saints are sure to win the Super Bowl — if their offense doesn’t stumble.
Still, the predictions are coming from organizations with a very strong track record of accuracy.
“Moody’s Analytics projects the president will win handily next year if the economy doesn’t badly stumble — and in fact, rack up a greater margin in the electoral college than the 304-to-227 victory he secured against Hillary Clinton in 2016,” the Post reported.
Moody’s chief economist said if the national economy in 13 months is close to what it is now, and if Democrats aren’t enthusiastic about their nominee, “Trump’s election odds are very good.” Three Moody’s voting models, all of which assume average Democratic turnout, show Trump winning 33 of the 50 states.
Other forecasting models also follow the mantra set down by Bill Clinton’s election staff in 1992: “It’s the economy, stupid.” Oxford Economics sees Trump winning 55 percent of the popular vote next year — a lot better showing than 2016 — barring, of course, a significant downturn in the economy.
A model from Trend Macrolytics has correctly predicted every presidential election since 1952, using the economy and incumbency as its main guides. This one says Trump will win 354 out of 538 electoral votes, which would be a much higher number than he got in 2016.
This is very good news for the president, even though there are plenty of other factors besides the economy that are sure to play a role in next year’s voting.
Still to be decided, for example, is who Trump will run against. A Democratic nominee who’s too far left will make the campaign easier for the president, just as running against Clinton helped him three years ago.
Another key to 2020 is how the Democratic nominee plays in the important states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin. Those states may decide the election.
Will Trump become the third president to be impeached? It is a lot more likely today than it was a few months ago, and it remains to be seen how revelations unearthed by Democrats will affect his standing with voters.
Though it is still a certainty that the Republican-led Senate will not vote to remove him from office, the president’s dramatic tendencies can be wearisome. He should be worried that voters will be tempted to change the channel — even if the economy remains strong.
