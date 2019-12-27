The Southwest Mississippi economy has one thing going for it. Two things, actually: The state’s two leading agricultural contributors, poultry and timber, also play essential roles in this area’s counties.
The Associated Press reported this week that poultry will be worth an estimated $2.8 billion in Mississippi this year, while timber will bring in about $1.5 billion.
Poultry production will be down about 3% from its record high level of 2018. This is due to lower egg and broiler prices plus an industry shift to raising birds without giving them antibiotics.
Delivering the medication at a hatchery, or including it in chicken feed, helps prevent birds from getting sick and helps those who do become ill recover. The flip side to that, according to public health officials, is that the use of antibiotics in this way makes germs more resistant to the drugs, and eventually less effective when treating people.
A Mississippi State Extension Service poultry specialist said the no-antibiotic trend has forced the entire industry to go back to the basics and relearn the chicken business.
Raising antibiotic-free chickens requires fewer birds per chicken house and a longer waiting time between flocks. It also means more of the birds are likely to die before they’re ready for processing, and all of that means less income for farmers.
The story for timber is the opposite: Prices appear to have risen in 2019 after a four-year downward trend.
Timber estimates are based on severance taxes reported to the state, and they were up through October of this year. While that’s good news, there’s no masking the fact that the timber industry has struggled mightily since the housing collapse that caused the 2008 recession.
A whopping 63% of Mississippi’s land is forested, and three quarters of that land is privately owned. The housing downturn hit timber hard, but if landowners and loggers can continue to be patient, eventually someone will pay a little more for those trees.
