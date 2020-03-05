It has been an interesting few days in Democratic politics. After Joe Biden’s victory Saturday in the South Carolina primary, fellow moderates Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar withdrew from the campaign to support the former vice president. Biden came through with some big victories on Super Tuesday.
Another notable point about the recent rush of Democratic withdrawals, including Mike Bloomberg on Wednesday, is that a country always looking for new blood is now certain to elect a leader — from among President Trump and his three main Democratic challengers — who is past the age of 70.
The campaign is starting to give the White House the appearance of a retirement home.
