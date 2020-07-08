This was already going on before this year’s events in America, but a small yet growing number of black Americans are seriously considering relocating to Ghana, a country on the west coast of Africa.
Ghana has been encouraging Americans to visit for years, and The Washington Post reported that 3,000 American expatriates already live there. Its efforts to recruit Americans ramped up last year after the Year of Return campaign attracted a record number of tourists, mostly from the United States.
Ghana has raised the stakes, offering relocation incentives like special deals on buying property and easier paths to citizenship.
A small but noticeable number of Americans have moved to other countries in recent years. Living expenses are lower in these places, and the sense of adventure must be irresistible.
So it’s no surprise that some black Americans would be tempted to return to Africa — the continent from which their ancestors were abducted and enslaved hundreds of years ago. Who among us wouldn’t want to walk where their predecessors once did?
There is one disappointing element to this story. In the Post’s telling, a number of black Americans are thinking of relocating because they feel unsafe in their home country. In Ghana, said one woman who is preparing to move, “You don’t have to worry about being black.”
A Ghanian official recently said, “You do not have to stay where you are not wanted forever.” A number of Americans heard him.
