Maybe it’s because football is such a popular sport, or maybe it’s because all other sporting events have been cancelled. But the National Football League interrupted the coronavirus for a few minutes Tuesday with the news that New England quarterback Tom Brady has decided to leave the Patriots after 20 years.
Athletes in all sports switch jobs regularly. But the idea of Brady leaving New England, where he led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles, after two decades is hard to fathom.
As of Tuesday, Brady had not decided where he’ll play this year. It would be great if he signed with Tampa Bay, because that would mean two games a year against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints. The two 40-something titans battling regularly would be superb TV.
