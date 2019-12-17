As proof that Democratic support for the impeachment of President Trump is not unanimous, a congressman from New Jersey announced this past weekend that he is switching to the Republican Party.
It may be a measure of self-preservation on the part of Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who was considered vulnerable to defeat in 2020 because Trump won his district handily in 2016.
In fact, he is one of 31 House Democrats in districts that Trump won three years ago. While most are expected to vote to impeach the president, it seems likely that at least a few of them, fearful of next year, will not.
