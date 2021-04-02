The sales tax is not the best way to generate revenue to operate state or local governments.
Although it’s a fairly stable source of revenue that doesn’t suffer a dramatic downturn when an economy goes into recession, it’s also the most unfair. It hits hardest at those who can least afford it, because they spend a larger percentage of their income on taxable goods and services than do their wealthier counterparts.
But if Mississippi is going to get into the business of allowing cities and counties to impose a local sales tax, the Legislature should extend this option to all of them — not just a select few with the right political connections.
This recurring theme came up recently in the state Legislature when the Senate voted to allow Lee County to impose a 3/4-cent sales tax, presumably to pay for constructing a new county jail.
The largest municipality in Lee County, Tupelo, is already one of only two local governments in the state with the authority to impose a general sales tax. It has for decades used a 1/4-cent tax to help finance a surface water supply system, Mississippi Today reported.
The only other favored city is Jackson, which a few years ago was granted the option by the Legislature to impose a 1-cent sales tax for street improvements.
City leaders in Jackson are lobbying this year for an additional 1-cent sales tax to help pay for another part of its infrastructure that is in even worse shape than its roads — a water system that left a large part of the city without clean water, or water at all, for up to a month following February ice storms.
Jackson’s request is apparently going nowhere. Lee County’s got through the Senate but got no traction in the House.
That’s as it should be.
Nearly every county and municipality in this state could make the case that it needs more revenue to repair roads, replace pipes and build schools and jails. If a local option sales tax is the correct answer for Lee County or Jackson, it should be the correct answer for all these other places, too. For many years, the Mississippi Municipal League has been making an argument just like this in seeking a universal local option sales tax.
Raising local sales taxes is certainly one solution — but it’s not the right one. If cities and counties truly can’t make it on their current revenue base, they have another, fairer option: They can raise the property tax, which generally tends to affect people who can afford the higher payment.
Officials would rather avoid that, of course, because it carries a lot of potential for political fallout. People who pay property taxes are more likely to vote, and if angered enough they may vote against incumbents. The same potential fallout is true for the state income tax.
It’s easier to stay in office by going light on those with nice incomes and lots of assets, while sticking it to those who are scraping to get by.
