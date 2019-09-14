Mississippi’s Department of Corrections should be thrilled that anyone volunteers to come into its prisons to try to help inmates turn their lives around.
Instead, MDOC apparently doesn’t want anyone questioning what it does, including a prison minister.
The Clarion Ledger reported this week that Bryan Shaver, an Olive Branch businessman involved with the Kairos Prison Ministry, lost his visiting privileges last month soon after he started asking questions about reported plumbing problems at the infamous Unit 29 at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
Turns out that Shaver’s source on the alleged water outage might have had his facts wrong, but was it really inappropriate for Shaver to ask? It shouldn’t be.
MDOC has to be held accountable, and it shouldn’t retaliate against those who try to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.