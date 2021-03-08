Three men had their first-degree murder cases bound over to a grand jury in Walthall County Justice Court last week.
Keith Penton, 59, of Tylertown, who is charged in the shooting of his girlfriend, Mona James, appeared for a preliminary hearing Thursday morning.
Judge Ryan Bruhl bound Penton’s case over to grand jury and did not reduce his $750,000 bond. There were no witnesses called for the hearing, said Walthall County Jail Warden Nikki Willoughby.
Penton’s defense attorney was Jason Tate. Assistant district attorney Timothy Jones represented the state.
Bruhl also bound over the case against Damarcus Smith, 17, of Summit, who was arrested in relation to the drive-by shooting of 18-year-old Den’Javis Warren of Tylertown.
Bruhl reduced Smith’s bond from $750,000 to $550,000. No witnesses were called, Willoughby said. Smith’s defense attorney was Kurt Mord.
DaJohn Morgan, 17, of McComb, also charged in Warren’s death, waived his preliminary hearing, and his charge was bound over to grand jury automatically with no reduction in bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.