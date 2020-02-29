During the horse race of a contested presidential election, the national media are always looking for a narrative.
The current narrative is that Bernie Sanders is doing a repeat of the Donald Trump run of 2016 — the outsider beating the establishment.
Don’t be so sure. Sanders, until this week, has gotten largely kid-glove treatment from his opponents. Now that he’s in the lead, he’s the one taking the jabs about his policies and his past statements. Plus, just months after a heart attack, there remain doubts about whether he is being honest about his health.
Let’s see how he does in South Carolina today and on Super Tuesday March 3 before thinking the Democratic contest is anywhere near over.
