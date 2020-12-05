Tate Reeves needs to work on his flawed analogies and on his stubbornness. Both were on display this week when the Mississippi governor tried to explain why he wasn’t listening to health officials who have called on him to impose a mask mandate statewide.
“I almost feel like there are those out there who really, truly believe if I were to write an executive order, a statewide prohibition against hurricanes in 2021, that we won’t have any hurricanes,” he said.
It’s a false comparison. Physicians and others who have said that a statewide mask mandate makes more sense than Reeves’ targeted but widening approach don’t think the Republican governor can end the pandemic. Nor do they claim that masks by themselves are a solution.
What they do think is that a statewide order will make people take the pandemic more seriously, encourage greater compliance with mask wearing, and reduce confusion over where masks are required and where they are not.
Reeves’ targeted approach, while it might sound good, isn’t working. If it were, the number of counties with high rates of infection would be coming down, not going up.
He mandated masks in nine counties in mid-October. He went from there to 16, then temporarily down to 15, then back up to 22, then 41 and now 54.
This may be a moot argument soon. Based on the trajectory, all 82 counties will be covered before the month is out, even under Reeves’ criteria. But he would seem less pointlessly stubborn if he were to concede as much and just do it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.