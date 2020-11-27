We clearly are not past this pandemic yet, but the Thanksgiving weekend is the perfect time to be optimistic that the coronavirus will one day recede. It also is a good time to remember that human ingenuity will play an important role in defeating this scourge.
The recent progress in producing an effective vaccine is the most obvious evidence that the virus, like many other infections, ultimately will be controlled. But there are plenty of other products already on the market that can reduce the virus’ ability to spread, and a fascinating one earned a story this week on The Washington Post website.
The LightStrike device, which uses bursts of ultraviolet light to kill the coronavirus — along with other infectious organisms — is being used at the airport in San Antonio, Texas. Other airports are looking at the $125,000 device to see if it can make more fliers less nervous about air travel.
Here’s your science lesson for the day: Ultraviolet light, which is radiation, can destroy a virus by chemically altering its genetic material. The four-foot-tall LightStrike devices, which are pushed around by an operator, uses xenon light that can damage the DNA and RNA of viruses in just two minutes.
This particular ultraviolet light is not safe to use around people, and the device has a motion sensor that automatically turns it off if someone comes within range. The San Antonio airport operators hope that its ability to kill viruses on surfaces like counters and handrails will reduce the threat of transmission.
Xenex, the company that developed the ultraviolet device, originally did so for use in hospitals. The company says its business in this field has increased by 600% since the pandemic started. Health-care facilities remain the best customers, but hotels, sports facilities and police stations — anywhere people congregate — also are buying it. A school in Texas is giving the device a try, too, which makes sense.
If there is a concern about the device, it’s that it does not attack the primary way in which the virus spreads — through airborne transmission. The Post said that disinfecting areas of physical contact has little effect on circulating air that stands a much greater chance of spreading the virus.
Nevertheless, the value of this ultraviolet attack on the coronavirus comes in two different aspects.
If businesses like hotels and airports get this UV scrubdown regularly, maybe it will convince more people that the facilities are safer. If that means a little more business, a little more money circulating through the economy, it will make an obvious contribution to recovery.
Also, it’s worth noting that this device is just one way to fight back against the coronavirus. The problem solvers of our society love a tough assignment, and they have been handed a once-in-a-century task. The sooner ultraviolet lights, vaccines and any other creations help our lives return to normal, the better.
