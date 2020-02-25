When Tate Reeves, during his State of the State address last month, took a jab at gender studies majors, the governor may not have realized that this course of study is not just offered on the West Coast. It’s also an academic option at some of Mississippi’s own universities.
A trio of gender studies professors in Mississippi take the governor to task in a recent op-ed column. They contend that gender studies is no different than other liberal arts degrees that teach students how to read and write well and think critically.
Maybe so. But the subject matter, which mostly centers on how women have historically gotten the short end of the stick, seems more like a course than a major.
