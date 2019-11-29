Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Randolph is on a campaign to secure more funding for the state’s drug courts, which he says have shown outstanding success in addressing one of society’s most vexing problems.
Randolph has spoken to civic clubs throughout the state, including two visits to McComb in recent weeks, about drug courts and his upcoming request to the Legislature for additional funding.
Speaking recently to the Columbia Rotary Club, Randolph walked through the state’s history of trying to fight the drug problem, saying in the early years it was easy for prosecutors to get a drug conviction and send the person to the state Penitentiary at Parchman.
As that didn’t work, the state doubled down and started sending people guilty of drug-based offenses to prison for twice as long. But that began costing too much and wasn’t redeeming the people addicted to drugs, Randolph said.
So some 20 years ago Keith Starrett, then a circuit judge in Pike County and later a federal judge, started the state’s first drug court. That system keeps people who committed crimes while addicted to drugs out of jail, and uses a system of rewards and punishments to keep them clean.
Randolph said drug court participants must stay sober for three to five years and attend weekly meetings with a judge. Usually they pay a participant fee of about $75 per month, which gives them some skin in the game.
Randolph calls it the most effective program of his lifetime. He says 5,475 people have graduated from the state’s drug courts over the past five years, which he says has saved taxpayers $457 million that it would have cost to house those people in prison. The graduation rate of drug court is about 50 percent, which Randolph says compares favorably to the success rate of private drug treatment programs.
Everyone should agree by this point that the “lock ’em up” approach to the drug war hasn’t worked well. Drug courts have proven more effective and aren’t as expensive.
Randolph’s position as leader of the state’s judiciary system gives him an excellent platform from which to spread his message. But the best testimony about the effectiveness of drug court usually comes from its graduates. Lives have been saved by this program.
The state’s 5,000-plus graduates are a small percentage of those who have been sent to prison or put on probation for drug-related crimes. There is more to be done.
Randolph says for $2 million more the state could start 19 pilot programs that would include three new drug courts and extend the same idea to help treat other societal problems, including mental health and veterans issues.
The chief justice clearly has a passion for this issue, and he’s putting a lot of effort into a grassroots campaign to boost drug courts. He makes a good case that it’s a smart use of the state’s resources.
Better to invest $2 million in drug courts now and actually change some lives than pay far more than that in the long run keeping addicts behind bars.
