The Southeastern Conference has gotten rightly concerned that the football rivalry between Mississippi State and Ole Miss has gotten out of hand. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has met with officials from both schools to discuss the Egg Bowl’s bad blood, which spilled over last year into a brawl that resulted in the ejection of four players.
When players lose their cool on the field, the danger is that it can spill over into the stands, where inebriated fans don’t need any encouragement to do something stupid.
Those with calm heads — such as the presidents and athletic directors of both schools — should take steps to put a lid on it.
