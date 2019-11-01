When Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center announced a partnership with Ochsner Medical Center a few years ago, it sounded like a fine idea.
It turned out that the idea was indeed a good one. But the two institutions struggled to mesh, perhaps because Southwest is a public hospital that cares for patients regardless of their ability to pay, while Ochsner is private and for-profit. The inevitable small-town Mississippi vs. big-city Louisiana differences also may have played a role.
Armed with what it learned during the brief Ochsner partnership, Southwest this week unveiled a similar agreement with another public hospital: the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
The likelihood of this partnership taking root, and benefiting both institutions, appears to be strong. For starters, both Southwest and UMMC are public hospitals. University, in fact, is the largest hospital in Mississippi, not to mention the single largest employer in the entire state.
The most obvious benefit to Southwest, and by extension to residents of this part of the state, will be greater access to medical specialists. It’s difficult to recruit specialty physicians to this relatively small and rural market. But it will be easy for UMMC to use some of Southwest’s clinic space to send specialists from Jackson down to McComb regularly.
Another benefit for Southwest will be greater access to UMMC’s medical research, which is clearly the best in the state. University, meanwhile, gets an inside track on attracting more patients from this area. And from a strategic standpoint, if a strong local hospital like Southwest is affiliated with UMMC, that means it’s not in a partnership with anyone else.
When the Ochsner deal didn’t work as well as expected, it would have been easy for Southwest’s leaders to sour on the idea. Fortunately, they looked around, saw the financial hardships that many hospitals face and realized the best move would be to keep looking for a more suitable partner.
UMMC clearly fits that description. There is no indication that the hospital industry’s finances will significantly improve anytime soon — especially for public institutions. Partnering with University gives Southwest that much more of a cushion.
