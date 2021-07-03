What an awesome couple of weeks it has been for Mississippi State baseball and its incredible fan base.
The Bulldogs capped off their first-ever national championship this week with back-to-back drubbings of fellow Southeastern Conference baseball power Vanderbilt. The Commodores began the three-game series with a seven-run first inning, but Mississippi State shut them down after that. Wednesday’s win was State’s third straight victory in an elimination game.
As impressively as Mississippi State played, the fan support was right up there in catching the nation’s attention. The estimated 20,000 “OmaDawgs” who filled the stands in Omaha, Neb., made it seem as if the College World Series finals were being played in Starkville.
All Mississippi sports fans should be proud of how college baseball’s national champions represented our state. Even the Ole Miss faithful ought to set aside the bitter rivalry for a few days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.