Jackson’s mayor inadvertently created a mess when he claimed that one of the reasons the capital city’s water system is in such terrible shape is because Mississippi’s state government buildings don’t pay for their water.
Nowhere close to true. State government is probably the Jackson water system’s largest customer, forking out hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has since acknowledged his error, but the incorrect portrayal he gave to The New York Times still rubs Gov. Tate Reeves wrong.
It wasn’t the best comment for a mayor holding out his hand in search of $47 million in additional state funding, not to mention asking for an increase in the city’s sales tax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.