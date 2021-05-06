Though Donald Trump and his supporters may believe otherwise, the Facebook Oversight Board that upheld the former president’s ban from the social network also handed him a partial victory.
The independent panel upheld Facebook’s decision to ban Trump on the grounds that he encouraged violence on Jan. 6, the day of the U.S. Capitol invasion. But it also called the company’s indefinite ban of Trump “vague and uncertain,” and said the company should clarify this decision within six months based on its existing rules of user conduct.
“It is not permissible for Facebook to keep a user off the platform for an undefined period, with no criteria for when or whether the account will be restored,” the Oversight Board’s ruling said.
Without knowing exactly what Facebook might do about Trump six months from now, it’s worth remembering that the free-speech rights in question are not those of the former president or anyone else on the site. Facebook, like any newspaper, radio station or TV network, has the First Amendment right to decide what gets published on its platform and what does not.
Trump and all other Facebook customers who believe they’re being treated unfairly certainly can complain about it and allege bias, but the First Amendment does not require fairness. That said, social media companies are setting themselves up for trouble by creating the appearance, as conservatives claim, of favoring one side over the other in legitimate political debates.
The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Facebook “currently exempts political figures from some hate speech rules on the grounds that those comments are newsworthy.” That is about as dumb of a policy as possible.
The result is that ordinary people whose commentary might be ruled hate speech — such as storming the Capitol or setting buildings on fire during a Black Lives Matter march — are prevented from speaking. But political figures — who are likely to have more followers and more influence — get to cross the line. The only explanation is Facebook’s lust for advertising dollars.
This gives Trump and anyone else banned from Facebook the space to argue that the company is being too selective in who gets the boot. Yes, Facebook has the right to make that decision, and doesn’t have to be fair. But this does not advance the company’s dream of connecting the world to make lots of money.
In the end, all this babble about oversight boards and hate speech tends to make an easy decision more difficult. The solution is in the hands of politicians of both parties who love to complain about social media companies like Facebook. They have the power to solve this problem.
All they have to do is change federal law to hold these companies liable for the content that their customers post online. That will quickly remove the hate speech and other offensive content that pollutes the internet.
Trump and others who have thrived under the current no-holds-barred system certainly would complain about this, too. But if social media companies were required to be wary of lawsuits, they would police their territory rigorously. What’s the downside to that?
VACCINATION CORRECTION: The editorial on Tuesday’s Opinion page about the Covid-19 vaccine greatly overstated the number of people in Mississippi who have been vaccinated. As of Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported 425,000 people ages 50 to 74 have been fully vaccinated, while another 57,000 in that age group have received at least one of two shots. Among people aged 25-49, 193,000 are fully vaccinated and another 51,000 have started the process.
