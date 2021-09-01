There is more good news about the development of Africa. Yet another African nation, Zambia, has experienced a peaceful transition of power from a long-time incumbent president to an up-and-coming challenger.
Such smooth and peaceful power transfers send a powerful signal to the rest of the world that Africa is maturing and its political institutions are solidifying in a positive way.
Incumbent Zambian president Edgar Lungu has been in office since 2015, when he narrowly defeated successful businessman Hakainde Hichilema in a special election following the death of the existing president.
In 2016, Lungu again narrowly defeated Hichilema. That election was hotly contested and marred with relatively isolated outbreaks of election-related violence.
This year, Hichilema, the more pro-business candidate, defeated the more left-wing Lungu by a landslide, spurred by a big youth turnout. Almost all of the 16 candidates conceded the election, including Lungu.
The president’s concession avoided any violence and allowed for a peaceful transition of power. Hichilema, in his acceptance speech, acknowledged Lungu’s gracious concession and promised to serve all Zambians regardless of color, lineage or political affiliation.
He said only two factors will be at play when considering government positions: citizenship and competency. He said government’s role is to be a servant, not a master and that love will always conquer hate.
Since Zambia’s official language is English, you can listen to Hichilema’s acceptance speech without translation on You Tube. It’s quite inspirational.
There are a couple of interesting takeaways. First, Zambia has a higher percentage of practicing Christians than almost any other nation in the world. It’s very possible that this religious foundation has played a fundamental role in the establishment of peaceful democracy in the heart of Africa.
And second, it’s a strange and embarrassing day when a poor African country can display more political maturity and stability than the United States. Zambia’s peaceful transition of presidential power should underscore the critical importance of concession speeches by losing candidates. This symbolic gesture is a cornerstone of the stable transition of power.
