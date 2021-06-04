There are some clearly sensible gun controls that Congress should enact in an effort to reduce the level of carnage in this nation.
Foremost among them would be reinstituting and strengthening two earlier measures that Congress allowed to lapse in 2004 — a ban on the sale of assault weapons; and a 10-round limit on gun magazines. There is no legitimate reason for letting civilians arm themselves with military-grade firepower.
But even without those reforms, this country could reduce its alarmingly high number of gun deaths if it did, as the National Rifle Association often says, a much better job of enforcing the gun laws already in place.
The federal agency in charge of that, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, is extremely lenient. An investigation conducted by USA Today and The Trace, a non-profit newsroom that focuses on gun violence, finds that ATF rarely revokes gun dealers’ licenses, even after multiple violations.
Reporters looked at three years of ATF reports that the agency was forced to turn over to a gun-control group named for Jim Brady, a presidential aide who was critically wounded during a 1981 attempt to assassinate his boss, Ronald Reagan.
The detailed reports covered 2015 to 2017, which would have been the tail end of Barack Obama’s presidency and the beginning of the Donald Trump’s. In addition, the reporters had the annual summaries of ATF’s inspection efforts through 2020.
ATF, a division of the U.S. Justice Department, is supposed to police the nation’s 78,000 gun dealers as well as U.S. gun manufacturers and gun importers. Although its stated goal is to inspect each gun dealer every three years, it actually does so less than half as often.
When it does get around to inspecting, it finds violations at least a third of the time — such as sloppy or fraudulent record keeping, failure to conduct mandatory background checks, selling weapons to convicted felons and lying to investigators.
Even though a single violation can be enough to cause a dealer to lose its license to sell guns, the reporters’ investigation showed ATF has rarely invoked that penalty, even with multiple offenders.
A Pennsylvania gun dealer, for example, had 45 violations and received eight warnings but was allowed to remain open. In Mississippi, the worst offender during the period studied had seven violations, and the inspectors recommended the license be revoked. Higher-ups went with a warning instead.
Leniency is the norm. The investigation found that ATF revoked a dealer’s license in less than 3% of the cases in which there were documented violations of the nation’s gun laws.
There are multiple reasons for this dismal performance. ATF, even with 700 investigators, claims it is understaffed. Congress is financially beholden to the gun industry and has been largely receptive to weakening the nation’s gun laws and the enforcement of them. And ATF’s leadership has been in a state of flux for years. The agency had no permanent director the entire time Trump was in the White House.
President Biden says he wants to change that. He has nominated a former ATF agent, David Chipman, to head the Senate. Republicans in the Senate are leery, however, because of Chipman’s recent affiliation with a gun-control group.
There’s not enough information about Chipman to say whether he is the right person to stabilize ATF. But the agency definitely needs to be turned around.
The nation has seen an explosion in the past two years in gun sales and gun deaths. Lax and ineffective policing of gun dealers has probably contributed to both disturbing trends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.