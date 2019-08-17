The idea that the high-profile employment raids at seven poultry plants in central Mississippi will give American citizens a better shot at getting those jobs doesn’t make sense.
Americans already had their shot at those jobs. By and large, they passed, which is why the employers took their chances on hiring recent immigrants, hoping — incorrectly, as it turns out — that they all were here legally.
It’s fine to commend the raids for removing illegal immigrants from the work force, as several politicians have done. But these same politicians ought to be equally harsh on the employers who, whether intentionally or by being duped, were violating the law.
