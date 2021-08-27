The Federal Reserve is certainly taking a gamble by keeping interest rates at rock bottom. It is guessing that the recent surge in inflation is temporary and that cooling off the economic rebound with higher interest rates would be a bigger mistake than letting consumer prices rise for a short while.
The Fed’s conclusion, according to The Associated Press, is supported by some economists and also many on Wall Street. Let’s hope they’re right.
It is disconcerting, however, to see such steep increases after years of little to no inflation. In June alone, prices rose by nearly a full percentage point. They rose by 0.5% in July. For the past 12 months, inflation is running at 5.4%, the highest it has been in 13 years.
That’s nothing like the double-digit inflation last seen in the early 1980s, but let’s not return there. It’s better to have a slightly sluggish economy than one that raises prices so fast that wages and other earnings can’t keep up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.