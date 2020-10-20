Gov. Tate Reeves emerged from sheltering in place Monday, giving his first coronavirus press briefing since he allowed the statewide mask mandate to expire. He defended its removal by saying the order won’t make people change their mind about wearing masks.
“We tried to give everyone a much-needed break from The Tate Reeves Show,” Reeves said in explaining his nearly three weeks of silence about the virus.
Since the order expired, infection rates have risen, leading State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs to tell reporters recently that indicators are going in an “unwanted direction,” with daily cases counts topping 1,000 twice last week, compared to the daily highs of 600 to 800s in September.
Instead of reinstating the mandate, Reeves placed restrictions Monday on nine counties where virus cases are rising, none in Southwest Mississippi. He said the state has improved since July’s peak. He also noted that the virus was already on a downward track before he placed the state under the mask mandate.
Reeves insisted Arkansas, whose governor never lifted a mask mandate, is much worse off. That is true in terms of per capita cases, and the fact that Arkansas never saw a large drop in cases like Mississippi, but the New York Times reported Arkansas’ cases rose by 8% while Mississippi’s went up an astonishing 40% over the past two weeks.
Reeves said that by his calculations, people under 50 have a 99.7% survival rate and people over 50 have a 93% survival rate, noting that people should want to wear a mask to protect themselves and their families. But that doesn’t mean they will.
Reeves said the order isn’t a “silver bullet” and mandating masks is not as effective as people willingly wearing them. He noted that Hattiesburg’s strict local mask order hasn’t kept Forrest and Lamar counties, where the city is located, from being added to his list of restricted counties.
“Understand, just writing something down on a piece of paper does not guarantee slowing the virus,” Reeves said.
But if that is true, why bother with his so-called “surgical approach” of limiting hard-hit counties in the first place?
The governor’s mask mandate was more effective than he gives himself credit for, with cases lowering after it went into effect and rising now that it’s no longer in place.
Reeves’ lifting of the mask order also came with incredibly poor timing. Two days earlier, he attended a Sept. 28 White House Rose Garden press conference to announce a shipment of 150 million rapid COVID-19 tests across the county. That followed President Donald Trump’s Sept. 26 announcement of Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee in a mostly unmasked Rose Garden gathering that ended up being a super-spreader event. Trump himself announced that he tested positive for the virus on Oct. 1, and the next day, Reeves made a Facebook post reporting he tested negative.
On Thursday, after the state had two days in a row with over 1,000 cases, Reeves posted on social media, “Important to remember that COVID-19 is not gone! We’ve seen numbers increase over the past few weeks.”
Reeves maintains wearing a mask should be a matter of personal responsibility, not a government mandate. But with the state’s gains already slipping, it seems not enough people are taking personal responsibility. More Mississippians are coming down with the virus and some of them will needlessly die.
But there is a solution: Wear a mask.
It is sad that a flimsy mandate was all that stood in the way of cases going down and rising.
If Reeves continues to stand by his decision to revoke the mandate, he should at least step into the briefing room more frequently to explain why.
