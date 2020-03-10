So far, the coronavirus is causing a greater degree of alarm, at least in America, than it is actual illness or death. About 600 people have been infected with the virus, and 29 have died, though it is likely that both numbers will increase over the coming days and weeks.
It’s the non-medical fallout from the virus that’s unsettling. On Monday global stock markets crashed as the impact of quarantines around the world increased concerns of an effect on commerce. Oil prices also tumbled due to a supply war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.
Some people who are unimpressed with the coronavirus say the disease is being overhyped, given that it hasn’t caused large numbers of illnesses in the United States. They note there is no such panic over annual influenza strains, which kill thousands of people.
True enough, but the flu does not tank stocks and oil prices. Right now, the financial markets are saying they’re very scared of what might happen with the coronavirus.
