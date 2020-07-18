The Mississippi Legislature missed a chance for reasonable criminal justice reform when it failed to pass House Bill 1024 at the end of this year’s session.
The bill passed both the House and Senate without a single dissenting vote, which is rare for any legislation on this topic. But it died in a conference committee of legislators, who apparently were unable to work out differences in what the two chambers approved.
The bill’s big change was applying a 15-year time limit on offenses that can be considered under the state’s habitual offender laws. Current law allows no such time limit; three felonies separated by decades could land someone in prison for life.
The bill also excluded nonviolent crimes from being factored into the habitual offender calculation. These were reasonable reforms that would have reduced Mississippi’s incarceration rate, which is one of the highest in the world.
If Mississippi had an excellent prison system designed to rehabilitate and reform the inmates who are put there, then perhaps a high incarceration rate wouldn’t be so bad. But our prisons are a mess.
They are overrun with gang activity. They are grossly understaffed with poorly paid and poorly trained guards. They are full of misplaced inmates whose major offense is being mentally ill. The prison facilities are poorly maintained. Given this, locking people away for life based on crimes that occurred decades ago makes no sense.
The existing habitual offender law is especially cruel toward addicts. An addict can get convicted of felony drug possession and be sentenced for to life in prison based on another felony drug possession conviction that occurred decades earlier. Under current law, three convictions spread out over a 50-year span could trigger a mandatory habitual offender life sentence.
This is not only cruel and inhumane to the addict, but it further burdens an already overwhelmed state penal system. It put addicts in a place where little will be done to treat their addiction. In some cases, it puts addicts in a deadly situation where they can be abused by gang members. Addiction is a mental illness. Many addicts need drug treatment, not a death sentence.
The bill that dies was not retroactive, which was a mistake. We need to prevent overuse of the habitual offender laws in the future, but we also need to correct decades of past mistakes.
Habitual offender laws were a knee-jerk political reaction to rising crime rates during the crack epidemic of the 1980s and 1990s. They take away discretion from our prosecutors, judges and parole officers, and make managing prison populations even more difficult.
Our prisons are in horrible condition, which is an indictment of our society and government. Reducing our prison population is a necessary step until we can get our prisons back into decent shape.
Passing House Bill 1024 would have been a step in the right direction. The Legislature should revisit this issue in 2021.
