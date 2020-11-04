Given the way the coronavirus has upended just about everything this year, it would not be a surprise if a significant number of college students decided to delay their education until things returned closer to normal.
That may be happening in some states, but not in Mississippi. The state’s commissioner of higher education reported this week that fall enrollment at Mississippi’s eight public universities is down by only 740 students compared to a year ago — a decrease of just 1%.
A decline in college enrollment is not great news. But when it’s down by only 1% during the greatest health pandemic in a century, that’s a testament to the resilience of students, their families and the institutions themselves.
The landscape of education may be changing rapidly, especially with the reliance on virtual classes in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus, but students and everyone else seem to be adapting reasonably well.
A look at the individual figures for each school does indicate areas of concern. The most significant one is in the Delta, where Delta State University enrollment is down by 20% to 2,999 students; and Mississippi Valley State is down 5% to 2,032.
Alcorn State has 8% fewer students this year, Mississippi University for Women is down 4% and Jackson State is down 1%. Perhaps the biggest surprise is that while enrollment is up at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, it is down nearly 3%, or 597 students, at Ole Miss.
Two of the largest universities, Mississippi State and Southern Mississippi, showed impressive gains. Mississippi State increased its enrollment by more than 3%, and now has nearly 23,000 students in its system. This year at least, it has overtaken Ole Miss and UMMC as the state’s largest higher-learning institution.
In Hattiesburg, USM’s enrollment also increased by more than 3%, to 14,606. USM sent out a separate release noting that total enrollment was at its highest level since 2014, and that incoming freshmen for the Class of 2024 posted the highest average ACT score (23) and grade-point average in school history (3.45).
“The grit and determination of our people allow USM to succeed even in challenging times,” Southern Miss president Rodney Bennett said in a statement. “What this institution, propelled by our students, faculty, staff, and alumni, is accomplishing would be noteworthy in any year — increased academic achievement, record fundraising, and now a substantial enrollment increase — but it is truly remarkable given the challenges of 2020.”
Higher education in Mississippi may one day face difficult decisions with its smaller universities, especially if enrollment at those schools continues to decrease. But the losses at the small schools appear to be gains for the bigger ones. Most likely, the larger universities also are attracting some students from other states, as Mississippi’s smaller population makes it more likely for out-of-state students to win admission.
In any case, a 1% enrollment decline across the state is a decent report under the circumstances. The obvious challenge for the schools is to rebuild enrollments in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.