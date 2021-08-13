Sanderson Farms is one of those American success stories that happened to get its start in Mississippi in the 1940s, when a father started a chicken business and soon got his two young sons involved.
From that, the company grew into the third-largest poultry company in the United States, with operations from Texas to North Carolina, including a processing plant and feed mill in McComb for the past three decades.
It could not have been possible to envision that Laurel-based Sanderson Farms one day would be sold for $4.5 billion, but that was the price announced this week. Two private companies are buying Sanderson and merging it with another poultry subsidiary, Wayne Farms.
Sanderson Farms has been great for Pike County and Southwest Mississippi. While the world is always changing, hopefully the new company will continue the existing one’s history of being an important local employer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.