It’s fascinating that some Democratic politicians have decided that, in the wake of twin mass shootings in Atlanta and Colorado, now’s the time to push a more restrictive gun law through Congress.
The two shootings, by clearly disturbed suspects who ended a total of 18 lives, certainly serve as the latest reminders that arms in the wrong hands are deadly. But as sinful as these slayings are, there’s no evidence that they are going to change public opinion about guns — not even to do something relatively tame like require background checks for gun buyers.
Recall one of the worst mass shootings in American history, at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. If the deaths of 20 first-graders and seven adults that day didn’t lead to a serious review of gun laws, neither will the more recent deaths of massage parlor workers and grocery store shoppers.
