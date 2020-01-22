This week — admittedly like many other weeks — proves yet again that presidential politics is rarely boring.
On the Republican side, President Trump’s impeachment trial is under way in the Senate while the president himself makes an appearance at a global economic forum in Switzerland. If the media is lucky, he’ll bump into teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg and they can insult each other about global warming.
If that doesn’t happen, the politically attuned American public still has Democrats to liven things up. This week’s episode featured Hillary Clinton taking aim at Bernie Sanders.
Clinton generally has kept quiet since her loss to Trump in 2016. But she was sharply critical of Sanders in an interview published Tuesday, saying that he has permitted his campaign to become infected by a culture of insults and attacks.
“It’s not only him, it’s the culture around him,” Clinton told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women.”
In the interview, Clinton affirmed that her assessment of Sanders is unchanged from what she said in an upcoming documentary — that even though he’s been in Congress for years, “nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done.”
Clinton also claimed that some of Sanders’ supporters are responsible for fostering a climate of sexism in politics — which is not a label that any candidate wants to wear in 2020. This just happens to fit nicely with the claim from another presidential candidate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, that Sanders told her privately a woman could not get elected president.
Sanders hasn’t responded in detail, but there’s no doubt he and Clinton don’t like each other. In 2016, when Sanders gave Clinton much more of a contest for the Democratic presidential nomination than anybody expected, Sanders supporters were convinced that party leadership rigged the primaries to benefit Clinton.
It’s easy for presidential contests to become personal. Think of 2016, when Trump insulted two competitors, Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. Lindsey Graham, both of whom are now the president’s allies. And think of 2008, when it was clear that Clinton and her husband, the former president, resented the meteoric rise of Barack Obama — basically because he was cutting in line instead of waiting his turn.
The bickering in those two instances ultimately revolved around politics. But this time Clinton said nothing about Sanders’ socialist proposals, especially his idea that private health insurance should be illegal so that the government can spend trillions more on health care for all. Even for Democrats, that is extreme stuff, but Clinton didn’t bother to knock it.
Using a nasty football strategy, Clinton is trying to chop-block Sanders. But this isn’t sports, where fouls get called. In the modern version of presidential politics, there are virtually no rules to enforce. Thus 2020 is sure to be both entertaining and dispiriting.
