Here’s a puzzling question: How could the people who run one of the few programs on TV aimed at smart people be so thoughtless?
The program is “Jeopardy,” the legendary game show whose best players combine knowledge that often borders on the trivial with a willingness to make big bets.
Alex Trebek hosted the show for 37 years and became the gold standard of a media personality. Intelligent, charming and witty, Trebek was as much a part of the broadcast as the Daily Double. He made it fun to watch.
When he died last November, “Jeopardy” owner Sony Pictures said it would hold auditions for a successor among a number of guest hosts, whose broadcasts aired for seven months this year. But it decided the best choice was already on board: Mike Richards, the show’s executive producer, who previously had been a producer at “The Price Is Right.”
That prompted a chorus of criticism from the show’s fans, since it was obvious from watching other guest hosts that many of them had the talent to succeed Trebek. Choosing the executive producer only made it look like the results were fixed.
Fans also found fault with Richards’ nine years at “The Price Is Right,” especially lawsuits alleging the show’s discriminatory behavior, including one that originally included him as a defendant.
But Richards’ undoing came from just-plain reporting. When he said those lawsuits did not fully explain who he was, Claire McNear, a staff writer for The Ringer website who wrote a book about “Jeopardy” last year, decided to find out more about him.
Eventually she unearthed several podcasts from 2013 and 2014 in which Richards made a number of disparaging remarks. The Ringer published its story on Aug. 18. The next day, Richards recorded his first five episodes as the host (he also was one of the guest hosts earlier this year). The day after that, he stepped down.
“I just kept looking,” McNear said — a remark every reporter ought to remember.
How she found those podcasts instead of Sony may always be a mystery. Apparently the company didn’t feel compelled to look very hard for any potential landmines.
The five shows Richards taped will be broadcast in September. Meanwhile, “Jeopardy” will return to guest hosts before choosing someone permanent. “The Big Bang Theory” co-star Mayim Bialik, who was one of the fan favorites after her two-week stint this year, is the first one up.
Here’s a totally subjective list of other guest hosts who with Bialik ought to be considered for the permanent job: Ken Jennings, LeVar Burton, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNBC analyst David Faber, Fox Sports broadcaster Joe Buck and Savannah Guthrie. Throw in NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, too.
Of that batch, Jennings, Burton and Bialik stand out. But Sony has got to do a little digging to make sure that its next host has a clean history. No more embarrassments, please.
