The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has essentially acknowledged its error in allowing bogus COVID-19 blood tests to proliferate. Last week, the agency announced that test makers will have to prove their tests work or risk having them pulled.
Why the FDA ever thought that insisting on the accuracy of these tests was not its main regulatory role is baffling. There is a huge demand for antibody tests, which would show whether a person has already been infected with the new coronavirus and is already rid of it. Such tests could indicate who may already have at least partial immunity from the disease.
But these tests have to be reliable. Otherwise, they are only good to the unscrupulous makers and marketers of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.