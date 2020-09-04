Hurricane Laura brought immense tragedy to Louisiana last week, especially where the storm came ashore in the Lake Charles area. It is saddening to report that some of the worst news could have been prevented.
Of the 17 people in Louisiana who were directly or indirectly killed by Hurricane Laura, authorities say 8 died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning.
In one case, four members of the same family perished after a gasoline-powered portable generator in their garage produced fumes that seeped into the home. The garage door had been left open overnight, but winds from the hurricane apparently blew the door shut.
Bad weather is a part of life, generator safety should always be foremost in mind.
Carbon monoxide kills quickly. When the fumes enter your home, death can occur within minutes. Never place a generator in a home or a garage. Operate it outdoors in a space that has plenty of ventilation.
And to help protect the linemen who might be trying to restore electricity to your area, never plug a portable generator into a wall outlet. Always connect appliances directly to the generator itself, using approved heavy-duty cords.
Hurricanes and tropical storms produce plenty of rainfall. Don’t operate your generator where it’s wet or even moist. Avoid puddles under the generator. Make certain that your hands are dry before touching the generator.
When it comes time to re-fuel, let the generator cool off first.
Portable generators are popular because they bring a measure of comfort and convenience when the power is out. But that comfort and convenience should never override safety concerns. These devices can be dangerous. Take no chances with portable generators.
