When it comes to the development of alternatives to traditional supplies, energy products tend to get a lot of the attention. Solar energy and wind energy are the best-known examples of products that are growing as replacements for oil, coal and natural gas as electricity generators.
The continuing development of alternative foods tends to get less attention. But this trend is a lot more personal than electricity — what we eat and drink vs. how we get our energy — and its number of new ideas is growing, too.
A good example is Oatly, the Swedish-based producer of oat-based milk. The company held an initial public offering of its stock this week that during the first day of trading valued the firm at more than $12 billion.
It must be odd for families with roots in cattle farming or dairy farming to read about plant-based alternatives like Beyond Meat or milk made of oats or almonds. Sales of these alternative foods are small, but they are growing, and it is certain this trend will continue.
