For those who believe the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic has been overblown, arguing that many of its victims died with the disease rather than from it, comes this statistical counterpoint: Life expectancy in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fell in the U.S. by a year and a half, the worst one-year drop since World War II.
Some of this can be blamed on rising numbers of drug-overdose and gun deaths. But most of it has only one explanation: COVID has killed hundreds of thousands prematurely. Those who claim otherwise are not facing facts.
