Gov. Tate Reeves was no more than a last-minute participant in the effort to change the Mississippi flag. But once Reeves got on board (perhaps upon seeing that the Legislature had the votes to override a potential veto), he said all the right things and capped it off with an impressive speech Tuesday evening when he signed the flag bill into law.
Given that both sides of today’s politics is driven by the same “never surrender” mindset that worked wonders during the Civil War, it is perhaps most notable that when it was time to decide what Mississippi should do about its flag, the governor admitted he had to do something that he tries to avoid.
“I am not a man who likes to change his mind,” Reeves said Tuesday. “But through prison riots, Easter tornadoes, a pandemic the likes of which we haven’t seen in over 100 years, and now this flag fight, all in just a few months, I have taken to replacing sleeping with praying.”
Until last weekend, Reeves was among the public officials who believed voters should handle the issue in a referendum. Lawmakers and governors typically covet the power to make decisions, but the state flag was the rare topic that prompted many white Republicans to back away.
Here’s what Reeves said changed his mind: “Our economy is on the edge of a cliff. Many lives depend on us cooperating and being careful to protect one another. I concluded our state has too much adversity to survive a bitter fight of brother against brother. We must work to defeat the virus and the recession — and not be focused on trying to defeat each other.
“So last week, as the Legislature deadlocked, the fight intensified, and I looked down the barrel of months of more division — I knew that our path forward was to end this battle now.”
Reeves made some other good points in an effort to soothe the wounded feelings among those who supported the 1894 flag.
He said all flag supporters are not hateful people, and the people who wanted a change are not trying to erase history.
He said he would fight any efforts to ignore Mississippi’s complicated history, but added that it’s time to have a flag that allows the state to look forward.
The full story of the Legislature’s conversion on the flag issue has yet to be told.
There’s no doubt that House Speaker Philip Gunn and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann played key roles in bringing enough of their fellow Republicans along. They also may have warned Reeves that the train was moving with or without him.
The public sentiments of many prominent organizations in favor of a new flag, such as the Mississippi Economic Council and the Mississippi Baptist Convention, had to be vital as well.
At the end of the day, though, a governor gets the last word, and Reeves, having broken a campaign promise, used the opportunity well.
“This is not a political moment to me but a solemn occasion to lead our Mississippi family to come together, to be reconciled, and to move on,” he said. That is an appropriate sentiment upon which to end the state flag story.
