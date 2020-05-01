It’s time for AT&T to stop the legal foot dragging and let C Spire roll out its high-speed network for the benefit of Mississippi.
In 2017, the Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services selected C Spire in a competitive bidding process as its high speed voice and internet provider for state agencies and universities.
C Spire’s eight-year contract will significantly modernize the state’s communications infrastructure. And it costs less.
After losing the bid, AT&T began a protracted legal battle to stop C Spire from getting the state business. C Spire said in a statement that during the 28-month legal delay caused by AT&T, the state has lost $21.6 million. The clock is still ticking at a cost of $770,000 per month to taxpayers.
This month, when the Mississippi Supreme Court unanimously affirmed a lower court’s decision in favor of C Spire, it seemed that finally the path was clear to proceed. But now AT&T attorneys have asked for additional time to file a motion to re-hear the case.
Enough is enough. Given the high court’s unanimous verdict, there is no reason to rehear the case. It’s time to move on and force AT&T’s stalling tactics to end.
