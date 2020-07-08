The national unemployment rate may be 11 percent and the economy may be struggling to recover from the coronavirus, but this week proved that it’s business as usual in the National Football League.
The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs locked up their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, for the rest of the decade and beyond with a record-setting contract of $450 million over 10 years.
The contract’s $45 million per year average has raised the salary bar for top quarterbacks by about $10 million. So you can argue that Mahomes is overpaid. But since NFL teams are obliged to share a specific percentage of its revenue with players, the owners will do just fine.
In his two years as a starter, Mahomes has made the Chiefs into one of the NFL’s top teams. But Kansas City’s enormous agreement is more than a vote of confidence in its quarterback. It’s a signal that professional sports, despite the coronavirus that has upended just about everything in life — expects things to return to normal relatively soon.
In this way, the Mahomes contract, which is a long-term bet that the NFL will continue to prosper, is good news for a weary public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.