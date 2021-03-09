Hold on a second. The Mississippi House on Feb. 23 passes a major tax overhaul in a 700-page bill with only one day of deliberation, proposing to eliminate the income tax over a decade, increase sales taxes and reduce the grocery sales tax.
Then this week House Speaker Philip Gunn releases a detailed 25-page analysis from two Ole Miss economists. The document is dated March 5, about a week and a half after the House passed the bill.
That’s pretty quick work by the economists, although it is certainly possible they received likely parameters of the bill well before it became public.
Whatever’s going on here, it’s clear that Gunn is trying to move the bill along as quickly as possible — to the point that it’s fair to question what’s the rush.
Taxes are an important issue and should be treated as such. There should be plenty of time for debate, yet House Republicans chose the Affordable Care Act strategy of rapid approval, for which congressional Democrats received well-deserved scorn in 2009.
But it would be a mistake to reject the idea of no income tax just because the House is moving so quickly. Mississippi’s two largest tax revenue producers, by far, are the income tax and the sales tax. Right now, the money each one generates is roughly equal.
Which leads to the question, does it help the state if we phase out the income tax over a decade and increase the sales tax? The two Ole Miss economists believe that it would.
Their report predicts that once all the proposed tax changes take effect, it would increase the state’s gross domestic product by $371 million per year. Which is a nice number, but as a part of the state’s 2019 GDP, it comes out to a gain of about 3/10ths of 1%.
Nobody should ignore that potential boost to the state’s economy. But it is also worth noting that in 2009, in the depths of the Great Recession, Mississippi’s GDP was $93.5 billion. In the decade since, GDP has risen steadily to $115.9 billion.
So under the current tax system, GDP is rising by $2 billion to $3 billion per year — 2% to 3% growth. That’s much more than the $371 million prediction from the economists, though they say their estimate could be conservative.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, who is in charge of the Senate, may have similar reservations. He has not spoken favorably of the House plan to raise the sales tax, and said no senator has urged him to approve the legislation. Gov. Tate Reeves, who wants to eliminate the income tax without raising other taxes, also could be opposed to what the House wants to do.
So let’s have the debate. If it lasts into next year, so be it. This is important. All sides deserve to be heard. Among the obvious questions: How would a higher sales tax, coupled with a lower grocery tax, affect people who pay little or no income tax? And is the sweeping change worth 3/10ths of 1% growth?
