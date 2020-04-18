Given everything that’s happened over the past three months, Tate Reeves would be excused if he occasionally wonders why he ever wanted to be governor of Mississippi in the first place.
Reeves is having an incredibly difficult first year in office, what with a prison crisis, widespread flooding and the coronavirus pandemic that forced him to order the public to stay home. On Friday he extended that order by a week. Then this past weekend, tornadoes took the lives of 12 Mississippians and damaged hundreds of homes.
Those are demanding tasks for any governor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.