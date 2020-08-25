Everyone who’s on the mail-in ballot speedway needs to tap the brakes, especially if they live in a state that has little experience with it.
The Washington Post website reported Monday that more than 534,000 mail-in ballots got rejected during this year’s primaries in 23 states for various reasons, particularly because they did not arrive on time.
The Post writes that this high disqualification rate shows how “missed delivery deadlines, inadvertent mistakes and uneven enforcement of the rules could disenfranchise voters and affect the outcome of the presidential election.”
A few states, such as Oregon and Colorado, have years of experience with mail-in voting, where every registered voter gets mailed a ballot, or one is sent to everyone who asks for it. They have reported very few problems with this process, but the key is that they started using it on relatively small elections and worked their way up to a comprehensive system.
That’s not what’s going on this year. At least 20 states have expanded access to mail-in voting to ease concerns of people who wish to avoid crowds and lines during the coronavirus pandemic. (Mississippi and Louisiana are not among them.)
The desire to reduce visits to polling places is understandable — but not if it results in many thousands of votes being rejected, as happened during the primaries.
If that occurs in November, it could affect the results of what is likely to be a close race. The Post points out that a total of 60,000 primary ballots were rejected in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — three traditionally Democratic states that President Trump won in 2016 by just 80,000 votes. And the primary rejections occurred when turnout was much lower than what officials expect for Nov. 3.
The point is that the states that are relatively new to widespread mail-in voting may not have time to test properly the system for verifying and counting the ballots. That puts a greater burden on the public. People should vote early in person if allowed, or at the very least mail their ballot at least two weeks or more ahead of the election to make sure it arrives on time.
